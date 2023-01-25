Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes suspended from Twitter one day after Elon Musk let him back on

Infamous neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes got his Twitter account reinstated on Tuesday, only to see it banned again a mere day later.

Reuters reports that Fuentes' account got shut down on Wednesday after he used it to make multiple anti-Semitic remarks of the kind that got him suspended under Twitter's previous ownership. although it was not immediately clear which tweet led to his latest ban from the platform.

He has since taken to his Telegram channel and asked his supporters to petition Twitter CEO Elon Musk to let him back on.

Musk has shown a high tolerance for hate speech on Twitter, as he has reinstated the accounts of notorious racists such as Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin, although he did draw a line late last year with rapper Kanye West after he used the platform to attack Jews and promote Nazis.

Fuentes was thrust into the national spotlight late last year when former President Donald Trump hosted both him and West for dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Trump claimed that he did not know of Feuntes' pro-Nazi views when he hosted him, but he also did not disavow Fuentes, who in the past has gone on lengthy rants denying the existence of the Holocaust.