'I like this guy -- he gets me!' New details emerge on Trump's praise of Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago dinner

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan has delivered new details about former President Donald Trump's dinner with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

Although Trump has tried to downplay his meeting with Fuentes, who came to Mar-a-Lago this week as a guest of anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West, Swan's sources say that the two men hit it off during their dinner discussion.

Trump was particularly taken by Fuentes' declaration that he would crush any other Republican running against him in 2024, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"I really like this guy," Trump said of Fuentes, according to Swan's source. "He gets me."

Even among far-right media influencers, Fuentes is particularly toxic figure.

In addition to repeatedly calling the Holocaust a hoax, he has also called for a return to segregation and for taking away women's rights to vote.

Fuentes also marched at the notorious "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which featured torch-carrying neo-Nazis chanting, "Jews will not replace us."

In fact, Fuentes is so toxic that even Breitbart News, normally one of the most pro-Trump outlets in the right-wing media ecosystem, wrote a story that cast a critical eye on the meeting.