Orange County Republicans call the cops on ‘America first’ supporters in ‘RINO hunter’ T-shirts: report
NickTaurus40 on Twitter.

Police were dispatched as the civil war within the Republican Party heated up in Orange County, California.

"Police were called to step in after a group of conservatives wearing orange shirts that said 'RINO hunters,' with crosshairs making a target of the 'O,' tried to storm a Republican Party of Orange County meeting in Costa Mesa on Monday night," the Orange County Register reported. "The clash reflects a growing schism in the Republican party, pitting those who strive to elect GOP candidates in purple areas like Orange County, and those on the far right, who remain fiercely loyal to former President Donald Trump."

"RINO" stands for "Republican In Name Only" and is a derogatory term favored by Donald Trump.

READ MORE: Eric Trump spent six hours pleading the Fifth Amendment more than 500 times

"The group was led by Nick Taurus, a self-proclaimed American Nationalist who last year spearheaded a protest during a town hall for Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, that turned violent," the newspaper reported.

Taurus is challenging Rep. Young Kim (R-CA) in the GOP primary for California's 40th congressional district.

"It's RINO season, and there's no bag limit!" Taurus posted to Twitter.


"Taurus has been involved in multiple protests that have turned physical in the past, including free speech rallies at Cal State Fullerton and Orange Coast College in 2017," the newspaper reported. "Videos circulating on social media also show him disrupting a 2020 racial justice protest in Yorba Linda. In that video he is seen stealing and ripping up someone’s Black Lives Matter sign. His social media posts tout conspiracy theories about the Clinton family, the 'gay mafia' and 'anti-White racism.'"



SmartNews