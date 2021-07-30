‘Smoking gun’: Nicolle Wallace says new evidence spells trouble for Trump and ‘coup accomplices’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Friday offered her analysis after a bombshell new report by The New York Times detailing former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

"On December 27, 2020 — just 11 days before his supporters would storm the U.S. Capitol with the stated goal of hanging Mike Pence and disrupting the certification of Joe Biden's win, Donald Trump engaged in an insurrection of his own, calling the acting attorney general of the United States and directing him to declare the election corrupt and then, 'leave the rest to me,'" Wallace reported.

She then went over DOJ officials' notes in which the document how Trump asked them to declare the 2020 election "corrupt" as a pretext for staying in power.

"The notes pointing to Trump's perceived coup accomplices are now in the hands of those members' peers in the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which is investigating Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat," she explained. "The notes also illuminate a well worn theme of the Trump presidency, the ex-president's imperviousness to facts."

Wallace interviewed former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman, who teaches law and is a legal columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

Litman said, "it couldn't have been more flagrantly improper. The exact thing the Department of Justice never can do is simply announce something corrupt without taking action, they must file a lawsuit based on evidence."

"This is going to be amplified and a lot more where this came from," Litman predicted.



Watch:



