Niger junta says it will prosecute ousted president for treason

NIAMEY (Reuters) -The military junta that seized power in Niger in a coup last month has said it will prosecute ousted President Mohamed Bazoum for high treason over his exchanges with foreign heads of state and international organisations. The coup leaders have imprisoned Bazoum and dissolved the elected government, drawing condemnation from global powers and neighbouring West African countries, which have activated a standby military force that could intervene to reinstate Bazoum. At stake is not just the fate of Niger - a major uranium producer and Western ally in the fight against an Islam...