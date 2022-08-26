Nikki Haley’s secret mega-donors revealed in unredacted legal filing: report

Politico has obtained a list showing the GOP mega-donors who "funneled anonymous contributions to former U.N ambassador Nikki Haley’s nonprofit as she lays the groundwork for a prospective 2024 presidential bid."
The publication says the Internal Revenue Service filing for Haley's Stand For America, Inc. shows contributions from billionaire hedge fund executives Paul Singer and Stanley Druckenmiller. Billionaire casino mogul Sheldon Adelson donated before he passed away. His wife, Miriam Adelson, also donated.
"The roster of supporters who gave undisclosed donations in 2019 also includes Suzanne Youngkin, the wife of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, himself a possible presidential contender; former Pennsylvania Senate candidate and hedge fund executive David McCormick; and Vivek and Lakshmi Garipalli, members of a New Jersey family that has donated large sums to Democrats — but which gave Haley’s organization $1 million," Politico reported. "The donor list also includes dozens of people who gave anonymously to Haley’s nonprofit but have not given disclosed contributions to her PAC, which was formed two years later and is required to regularly disclose the names of donors who give at least $200. Those contributors include the Garipallis and GOP megadonor Joe Ricketts."
Haley served as governor of South Carolina before joining the Trump administration as ambassador to the United Nations.
IN OTHER NEWS: FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit reveals how Trump may have compromised national security
"Like other nonprofits, Stand For America files an annual tax return with the IRS. While the agency and the nonprofit must make those filings available to the public, including the amounts of contributions to the group, such nonprofits do not have to disclose the identities of their donors," Politico reported. "However, the organization Documented, which describes itself as a nonpartisan government watchdog that investigates money in politics, obtained an unredacted copy of Stand For America’s 2019 filings, which it then shared with Politico. The group did not share the original source of the filing, but it bears a stamp from the charity office of the New York state attorney general."
Politico reports Haley attempted to block the publication of the story.
“This disclosure of a confidential tax return was clearly a corrupt violation of state and federal law to try to intimidate conservative donors,” Haley told Politico in a statement. “Liberals have always weaponized government against conservatives, and Republicans have been too nice for too long. We will make sure the buck stops here.”
Read the full report.