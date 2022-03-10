The stunning hypocrisy of Nikki Haley is on full display: conservative columnist

A conservative publication on Thursday portrayed Nikki Haley as a hypocritical opportunist because of her recent statements about Russia and Ukraine.

On Jan. 26, Donald Trump's former United Nations ambassador told Fox News host Brian Kilmeade this about Putin's Ukraine intentions: “Putin knows it’s costly, and he knows he can’t do it. This is him leveraging to see what he can get. He doesn’t want to expand,” she went on, adding, “I don’t think Russia wants to go to war.” On Feb. 8, she told Fox News anchor Bret Baier that Putin’s real plan was to cut a deal: “What Russia’s really trying to do is get us to not allow Ukraine into NATO.”



But now, writes William Saletan in the Bulwark, Haley senses an opportunity for political advancement: "She’s using it to do what she has always done: preen, moralize, and insult the intelligence of her audience."

Contrast her pre-invasion statements with this from an interview posted Monday: “When an evil dictator thug says they’re going to do something, we need to believe them. Putin said he was going to take Ukraine, and he is.”

The former South Carolina governor also has been using her Fox News appearances to blast President Joe Biden's handling of Ukraine crisis, in particular lambasting him for attempting to get China to convince Russia to stand down. Saletan calls her outrage "completely fake."

Haley continues to boast that “when I was at the U.N., we passed three sets of massive sanctions against North Korea.” The only way she was able to do so was by collaborating with Chinese and Russian diplomats, but yet she now calls Biden’s use of the same tactic “naïve,” “weak,” and “humiliating.”