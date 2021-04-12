'Coward' Nikki Haley mocked for claiming she'll support Trump after saying 'we shouldn't have followed him'

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley appears to be making a shift from her attacks on former President Donald Trumpa after Jan. 6. Now she appears to want room for supporting him once again.
While announcing that she wouldn't see the presidency in 2024 if Trump does, Haley was ridiculed for the turnabout.
"We have to recognize that he let us down. He took a path that he shouldn't have taken, and we shouldn't have gone, and we shouldn't have listened to him. cannot let this happen again," said Haley after the Capitol insurrection. "He won't be running in the federal election again. … I don't think he'll be in the picture. I don't think he can. He's fallen this far."
Now she appears to have evolved, leading many to unleash with their own mockery.
See the tweets below:
how it started/how it’s going https://t.co/8gSeZpYjYN— Allahpundit (@Allahpundit)1618262212.0
Wow. Okay. Looks like that whole attempted overthrow of American democracy is no longer a problem for her. https://t.co/x6EagC3Qj7— S.V. Dáte (@S.V. Dáte)1618259990.0
https://t.co/Gv5sMPjCoL https://t.co/yOZ5he9CmI— Adam Kinzinger (@Adam Kinzinger)1618263011.0
Nikki Haley on Trump after Jan 6th: “We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn’t have,… https://t.co/iKTGblhZyA— Jon Favreau (@Jon Favreau)1618262321.0
NeverTrump to me is Never ANY Republican who supports Trump. And that includes Nikki Haley. https://t.co/LpzYJLcE5N— Joe Walsh (@Joe Walsh)1618260470.0
@FPWellman On what planet is Nikki Haley a “good Republican” (in the Eisenhower sense of the term)?— pistilstamen (@pistilstamen)1618261256.0
Nikki Haley on everything, all the time: pic.twitter.com/4z3zi7lJJk
— NotATweeter16 (@NotATweeter16) April 12, 2021
Notorious flip flop Nikki Haley now saying she WOULD support Trump in 2024. That woman gives me fucking whiplash.— Amy Lynn ✡️🍭🌊 (@Amy Lynn ✡️🍭🌊)1618262925.0
I guess Nikki Haley favors appeasement after all. https://t.co/MvTrpeFVqY— Daniel W. Drezner (@Daniel W. Drezner)1618259893.0
@BradMossEsq Has that person not met Nikki Haley— Karen Schwartz (@Karen Schwartz)1618260304.0
@TheRickWilson A definition of a real loser, "Nikki Haley" whose brain cells have diminished to angel dust https://t.co/TrTeLD3pkc— Frank (@Frank)1618263230.0
"Nikki Haley" - She claims #Trump led us down the wrong path, yet she would vote for him again. Is this lady the de… https://t.co/YeNjrtMPqQ— Robert Segarra (@Robert Segarra)1618263114.0
Nikki Haley’s strength is how weak she is. https://t.co/ul04Poh9Ob— Roy Hobbs (@Roy Hobbs)1618263096.0
Nikki Haley Yep. That's the craven political opportunist I remember from the Tea Trash movement. https://t.co/DbQ4z8PiDa— Republican Swine (@Republican Swine)1618263087.0
Nothing came through more clearly in that interview than Nikki Haley is a coward. https://t.co/xi5mkvwUdB— Paul McNamara (@Paul McNamara)1618263057.0
They should name a flip flop after Nikki Haley 🙄 https://t.co/0v4YLgIgVS— Chappie the cat 🐱 Voted Biden/Harris (@Chappie the cat 🐱 Voted Biden/Harris)1618263164.0
Nikki Haley has this fantasy that she will be President one day. Which won't happen. She knows Trump owns the Repub… https://t.co/mL0trBe5US— ClockOutWars (@ClockOutWars)1618263182.0
@RpsAgainstTrump Nikki Haley: You incited an insurrection last time though Trump: https://t.co/OnGFB4Q75b— MightyMary007 (@MightyMary007)1618263193.0