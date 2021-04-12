'Coward' Nikki Haley mocked for claiming she'll support Trump after saying 'we shouldn't have followed him'

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley appears to be making a shift from her attacks on former President Donald Trumpa after Jan. 6. Now she appears to want room for supporting him once again.

While announcing that she wouldn't see the presidency in 2024 if Trump does, Haley was ridiculed for the turnabout.

"We have to recognize that he let us down. He took a path that he shouldn't have taken, and we shouldn't have gone, and we shouldn't have listened to him. cannot let this happen again," said Haley after the Capitol insurrection. "He won't be running in the federal election again. … I don't think he'll be in the picture. I don't think he can. He's fallen this far."

Now she appears to have evolved, leading many to unleash with their own mockery.

Nikki Haley on everything, all the time:

