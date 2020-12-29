Once sane Nikki Haley now 'appealing to White grievance and delusions of Christian persecution': conservative

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, columnist Jennifer Rubin takes aim at former ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, saying that even though she once had a reputation for "sane conservative views," she's been taking a more Trumpian tone as of late.

"Now, she is reduced to hollering about socialism. Perhaps with an eye on 2024, she figures nonsensical accusations are the way to gain favor in her intellectually vacant party," Rubin writes, adding that Haley is spending her time denunciating policies that Democrats aren't pursuing and "appealing to White grievance" and "delusions of Christian persecution."

"And remember," writes Rubin. "Haley is one of the smarter and saner Republicans. She simply lacks the intellectual integrity, creativity and courage to talk to voters like adults. It is so much easier to toss around inane buzzwords than to offer pragmatic policy ideas."

