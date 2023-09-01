The Senate is a 'privileged nursing home' for people like McConnell: GOP candidate

Former South Carolina governor and 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley laid into the advanced age of the Senate following Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) freezing up during a press conference and briefly not appearing to know where he was or what he was doing, reported the Huffington Post.

"Haley, who is running in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, called McConnell’s situation 'sad' while appearing on Fox News’ 'The Story' on Thursday, where she described the Senate as the 'most privileged nursing home in the country,'" reported Kelby Vera. “'No one should feel good about seeing that any more than we should feel good about seeing Dianne Feinstein, any more than we should feel good about a lot of what’s happening or seeing Joe Biden’s decline,' Haley said, targeting the senior Democratic senator from California and the Democratic president."

Haley has tried to make the age of both Biden and former President Donald Trump a key issue in her bid for the GOP nomination, even suggesting the country should impose a mental competency test for politicians over age 75.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

McConnell, aged 81, previously suffered a similar incident earlier this year, in which he abruptly stopped speaking at the podium and had to be led away by fellow Republican senators.

The senator's staffers have said that he simply experienced "lightheadedness" in the latest episode, although McConnell has met with a Capitol physician and received a letter medically clearing him to resume legislative work.

But Republicans remain concerned. According to POLITICO, some GOP senators are considering a "special" meeting to discuss the future of McConnell's leadership.