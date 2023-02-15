Nikki Haley kicks off presidential campaign by slamming 'faded names' like Trump
MSNBC/screen grab

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) took a swipe at former President Donald Trump during her announcement for a 2024 presidential run.

"I have always had a deep belief in America," Haley told a crowd of supporters in South Carolina on Wednesday. "And I'm confident that the American people agree. We're ready — ready to move past the stale ideas and faded names of the past."

Haley's reference to "faded names" was interpreted by many as a shot at Trump, her former boss.

She also slammed President Joe Biden's age.

"America is not past our prime; it's just that our politicians are past theirs," she said. "We won't win the fight for the 21st century if we keep trusting politicians from the 20th century."

Watch the video below from MSNBC.

