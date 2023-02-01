'Clearly annoyed' Trump mocks Nikki Haley's honor in cryptic post

Former President Donald Trump's comments about Nikki Haley on his personal social media platform Wednesday were dripping with sarcasm as he recalled their previous meeting where she asked for his blessing to run for president.

"She called me and said she'd like to consider it, and I said, 'You should do it,'" Trump recounted on Saturday. "I talked to her for a little while. I said, 'Look, you know, go by your heart if you want to run.'"

But on Wednesday afternoon, he posted a video of her previous remarks saying that she would support him if he ran in 2024.

"Nikki has to follow her heart, not her honor. She should definitely run!" he wrote.

So why the seemingly contradictory message about Haley's 2024 bid?

According to NBC News senior national politics reporter Jonathan Allen, Trump is "clearly annoyed she said she wouldn’t and is going to anyway, but it benefits him to have more candidates splitting the non-Trump vote."