Parkland shooter's lawyer under investigation by The Florida Bar
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz sits at the defense table during a victim impact statement at his sentencing hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on November 2, 2022(AFP)

One of the attorneys who represented Nikolas Cruz is under investigation by The Florida Bar.

"According to attorney Jennifer Krell Davis, a spokeswoman for The Florida Bar, the investigation on Broward Assistant Public Defender Tamara Curtis was ongoing Thursday," WPLG-TV reported Thursday.

Cruz was sentenced to 17 consecutive life sentences for the 2018 massacre at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The subject of the investigation was not revealed.

The Daily Beast reports, "Curtis, an assistant public defender, was not present in court on Wednesday. She went unnamed by the relatives who gave testimony. But several of them referenced a moment during a pretrial hearing recess weeks ago when she appeared to flash an obscene gesture at the court, rubbing her middle finger on her cheek as she sat next to a smirking Cruz."

In addition to the 17 people Cruz murdered, he also injured another 17.

"In footage of the incident, Curtis appears to catch sight of a courtroom camera, making an inaudible comment to a woman sitting next to her. The woman seems to suggest the gesture, herself flashing a brief middle finger while looking at Curtis. The assistant public defender then moves her hands to her cheek," The Beast reported.

