Parkland shooter's lawyer under investigation by The Florida Bar

"According to attorney Jennifer Krell Davis, a spokeswoman for The Florida Bar, the investigation on Broward Assistant Public Defender Tamara Curtis was ongoing Thursday," WPLG-TV reported Thursday.
Cruz was sentenced to 17 consecutive life sentences for the 2018 massacre at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
The subject of the investigation was not revealed.
The Daily Beast reports, "Curtis, an assistant public defender, was not present in court on Wednesday. She went unnamed by the relatives who gave testimony. But several of them referenced a moment during a pretrial hearing recess weeks ago when she appeared to flash an obscene gesture at the court, rubbing her middle finger on her cheek as she sat next to a smirking Cruz."
In addition to the 17 people Cruz murdered, he also injured another 17.
"In footage of the incident, Curtis appears to catch sight of a courtroom camera, making an inaudible comment to a woman sitting next to her. The woman seems to suggest the gesture, herself flashing a brief middle finger while looking at Curtis. The assistant public defender then moves her hands to her cheek," The Beast reported.
Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis received a fact-check on an outlandish claim about United States history that he made at his only debate with Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
"You have people that are teaching — and actually his running mate has said this in the past — that teaching the United States was built on stolen land," DeSantis said. "That is inappropriate for our schools; it's not true."
PolitiFact, a nonprofit operated by the Poynter Institute in St. Petersburg, Florida, reached out to the DeSantis campaign for documentation that the statement was not true, but did not receive a response.
"We reached out to historians of Native and non-Native descent. All of them said it is well documented that the U.S. acquired Native American land through dubious treaties and, at times, forcefully confiscated ancestral territories to bolster the country's expansion," PolitiFact reported. "Sometimes the U.S. and Native American tribes struck treaties that defined boundaries and determined land sale prices and forms of compensation. Other times, tribes signed land-ceding agreements under duress."
DeSantis was not just wrong about U.S. history, but was also specifically wrong about Florida.
"Andrew Frank, a Florida State University professor who specializes in the history of the Seminoles, said the U.S. annexed much of Florida through treaties that a majority of the tribal leaders opposed," PolitiFact reported. "The U.S. military drove out more than 3,000 Seminoles from the state, according to the Florida Department of State. Around 300 members of the tribe remained in Florida."
The fact-check ranked DeSantis' claim as "Pants on Fire!"
"Historians of Native and non-Native descent said DeSantis' characterization is wrong. It's well-documented that the U.S. repeatedly made treaties with Native Americans and then violated them using force and other means to accommodate non-Native settlement. Courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, have time and again affirmed that as fact," PolitiFact reported. "DeSantis' claim is wildly historically inaccurate."
In the 2022 midterms, MAGA election deniers haven’t necessarily been as overt as Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake or her Pennsylvania counterpart Doug Mastriano. Some have never acknowledged that President Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 election but avoid discussing the Big Lie. In Wisconsin, however, Democrats are slamming Republican gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels for saying “the quiet part out loud” and essentially promising that if he defeats Democratic incumbent Governor Tony Evers on November 8, he would simply throw out any election results that he doesn’t like.
A recording of Michels surfaced Wednesday from an event in Jefferson County, Wisconsin on Halloween, in which he makes a very bold statement, watch below:
Evers and the liberal group American Bridge 21st Century have tweeted a recording of Michels, during an event in Jefferson County, Wisconsin on Halloween, telling the crowd, “Republicans will never lose another election in Wisconsin after I'm elected governor.”
The liberal group American Bridge 21st Century, in response, tweeted, “GOP #WIGov nominee Tim @MichelsForGov said the quiet part out loud: ‘Republicans will never lose another election in Wisconsin after I'm elected governor.’ Democracy is on the line in Wisconsin. Michels must be stopped.”
In response to Michels’ promise to throw out election results he doesn’t like, Evers tweeted, “Folks, we’ve known this for a while – Tim Michels is a danger to our democracy. When you head to the polls on Election Day, remember that we’re fighting to protect our democracy, voting rights, and free, fair, and secure elections.”
Democratic strategists and organizers have grown worried over what they’ve been seeing in polls of statewide races in Wisconsin. Incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has had single-digit leads over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in a long list of recent polls, and the governor’s race is tight. Fox News and Data for Progress polls released during the second half of October found Michels leading Evers by 1 percent.
Michels, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is a far-right MAGA candidate who has trafficked in conspiracy theories and promoted the Big Lie. And Evers isn’t shy about calling Michels “a danger to our democracy.”
Business Insider’s Hannah Getahun, in an article published on November 1, reports, “Michels, a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has questioned the results of the 2020 election and has declined to answer questions as to whether or not he would certify presidential election results as governor should a Democrat win the state in a national election. Michels also suggested that he could pursue an unconstitutional effort to decertify (President Joe) Biden's 2020 win in Wisconsin once he became governor, telling local station WKOW that he would ‘need to see the details.’”
Evers spokesperson Sam Roecker told Business Insider, “Democracy is on the ballot in this election. Tim Michels has made it clear he will do anything in his power to make it harder for Wisconsinites to vote and could even overturn the fair results of our elections if he doesn't like the outcome.”
A variety of political voices, from election law expert Rich Hasen to “Real Time” host Bill Maher to Never Trump conservative and former GOP strategist Tim Miller, have been sounding the alarm about how perilous things could become in the United States in 2024 if enough “Stop the Steal” Republicans and MAGA election deniers win gubernatorial and secretary of state races in 2022. The fear is that if a Democratic presidential nominee wins the popular vote in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin and/or Michigan in 2024’s presidential election, Republicans could refuse to certify the election results and try to give the electoral votes to the Republican candidate — thus setting off a major constitutional crisis and widespread unrest. Maher has commented that post-election, late 2024/early 2025 might be a good time to be away from the United States.
On Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "The Beat," liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore tore into Republicans and their lobbyist allies who claim the party has no interest in cutting retirement programs like Social Security and Medicare if they win control of Congress.
Key House Republicans have internally discussed the idea of using the debt ceiling negotiations, which are crucial to prevent catastrophic economic collapse next year, as a bargaining chip to force harsh cuts to these programs. And Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), chair of the Republicans' Senate campaign arm, has included as part of his 11-point "Rescue America" plan a requirement that Congress have to continually reauthorize every federal program — including Social Security and Medicare — every five years, or automatically sunset it. Nonetheless, some key GOP allies are trying to downplay these threats, with anti-tax lobbyist Grover Norquist telling MSNBC anchor Ari Melber "nobody wielding any power [wants to cut those programs]. It's not going to happen and it's not something that's being discussed by the leadership of the Republican Party."
Speaking to Melber, Moore begged to differ.
"All these people say 'oh, no, we're not going to do anything,'" said Moore. "So sayeth the people that won't acknowledge the legitimacy of the 2020 election. I mean, they — they have — back in the day you would just say, well, they're not telling the truth. They're pulling your leg. Maybe you'd say the word lie. But they have lived during these last two years propagating a Big Lie about our democracy, about the election of 2020 that Joe Biden isn't really president."
"So automatically anything they say like this, oh, no, we're not going to touch Social Security, whatever, obviously if you have half a brain, you're not going to be trusting anything that they're saying. So that's my first reaction to that."
Moore also reiterated his recent mantra that he believes — a self-admitted minority among analysts — that Republicans will not actually win in the first place, due to the overwhelming anger of women voters over the overturning of abortion rights.