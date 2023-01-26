No appetite for gun control despite latest mass shootings, key Republican says

Texas GOP Sen. John Cornyn says he doesn't expect to see any new gun legislation despite the recent spate of mass shootings in California.

“I think we did everything we could do with the votes available last summer, so I don’t see that happening anytime soon,” Cornyn told NBC News.

Cornyn's comments come amid new calls from President Joe Biden for gun safety legislation after two back-to-back mass shootings took place in California.

Cornyn co-wrote the Safer Communities Act with Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., which passed Congress last year and became the most significant new gun safety legislation in 30 years.

“I’d be surprised if the House would be willing to take something up,” Cornyn said on Thursday.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also said he didn't expect to see any new legislation.

“I would never do anything without having all the information. But having lived in California my entire life, California has the strictest gun laws there are, and apparently, that did not work in this situation too,” he told reporters Tuesday.

“Not understanding why this transpired, this horrendous activity that they’ve done — were there signs ahead of time that we could have found? I’ll wait to find any information out,” he said.

Read more at NBC News.