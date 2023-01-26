Trump clearly agitated after Fulton County DA made a stunning admission in court: columnist
Donald Trump (Photo of Trump via Agence France-Presse)

Donald Trump must have received an unwelcome update this week about the criminal investigation he's under in Georgia, because he's been raging online about the case for days.

The twice-impeached former president posted a lie-filled rant about his supposedly "perfect" phone call with secretary of state Brad Raffensperger about his election loss, and MSNBC columnist Steve Benen said the "hysterical tirades" prove Trump is worried.

"In follow-up items, the Republican insisted he had 'a clear right' to 'protest' the election results, and he has 'evidence' that Georgia’s elections were 'rigged and stolen,'" Benen wrote. "Yesterday, Trump — who’s had related breakdowns before — published a couple of additional items, complaining about crime rates in Atlanta. The former president didn’t come right out and say this, but the intended message seemed to effectively be, 'Local prosecutors should focus less on my alleged wrongdoing and more on others’ alleged wrongdoing.'"

A special grand jury examined Trump's efforts to overturn his election loss in Georgia, and Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis argued in court Tuesday that its report should not be publicized yet because her office was about to decide on possible prosecution.

IN OTHER NEWS: GOP tax plan denounced as 'one of the most regressive proposals in a generation'

"That probe appears to be nearing the point at which charges are a distinct possibility," Benen wrote. "This week, the local district attorney surprised some observers when she asked to keep the grand jury report in this case secret, for now, though as Rubin’s report explained, that suggested she’s 'gearing up to bring criminal charges.'"

"Is it any wonder why Trump seems so agitated and is lying about Georgia with such reckless abandon?" he added.

SmartNews