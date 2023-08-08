'No Labels' leader says group would 'pull back' from 2024 run if Trump is poised to win

Former Republican Rep. Fred Upton of the No Labels project said his group would not run a third party presidential candidate if Donald Trump was on track to win in 2024.

Jacqueline Alemany of The Washington Post asked Upton about the group's plan in an interview on Tuesday.

"If you don't want to be part of an effort that helps re-elect Trump, will No Labels pledge to abort their effort to put up a party candidate?" Alemany wondered.

"I think there's been some statements from the No Labels folks saying that if they saw that this was an effort to give Trump a victory outside of the margin of error, that at the end of the day, we would pull back and not see a ticket go forward," Upton explained.

"So we really have until July or August next year to see how things all shape out, let alone see the candidates raise the money that they would have to raise to be able to compete in a fair way come November."



Watch the video below.