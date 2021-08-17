People don't want to hear about George W. Bush's 'deep sadness' about Afghanistan -- and they let him know it

President Bush flashes a "thumbs-up" after declaring the end of major combat in Iraq as he speaks aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln off the California coast, in this May 1, 2003 file photo. Six months after he spoke on an aircraft carrier deck under a banner proclaiming "Mission Accomplished," President Bush disavowed any connection with the war message. Later, the White House changed its story and said there was a link.
Late Monday, former President George W. Bush issued a statement on behalf of himself and his wife Laura, expressing their dismay with the U.S. military pull-out from Afghanistan leading to the takeover of the country by the Taliban.
Bush, who started the war with Afghanistan following the terrorist attack on the United States on 9/11, wrote: "Laura and I have been watching the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan with deep sadness. Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much."
Critics of the former president were quick to fire back at him on Twitter.
And here I was foolishly hoping for even a half-hearted apology from Bush for embarking on a nation-building experi… https://t.co/d5VhiaK2uu— Boris Ryvkin (@Boris Ryvkin) 1629177786.0
He who said “The Taliban regime is coming to an end”. He said it 20 years ago 🙃 #Afghanistan https://t.co/1PJvtKA6fG— Mohammed Ahmed Marafi (@Mohammed Ahmed Marafi) 1629178465.0
@Reuters Former U.S. President Bush expresses ‘deep sadness’ over Afghan situation that he is almost entirely respo… https://t.co/jHMhIJKQ9Z— Jonathan Seymour (@Jonathan Seymour) 1629197893.0
@newsmax Who was it that posted that sign MISSION ACCOMPLISHED asking for a friend— Michael Reed (@Michael Reed) 1629201671.0
@newsmax Sadness. I'm sorry his fee-fees are hurt by the international and generational catastrophe he is responsible for.— Scrappy McBuckyball (@Scrappy McBuckyball) 1629201178.0
@newsmax He’s saddened now?! Not about the entire 20 previous years of useless death and spending that hes responsible for? 🙄— Joshua Gage (@Joshua Gage) 1629200935.0
@Reuters I mean, perhaps it would have been wiser to just say nothing. After all, he was quiet during the four yea… https://t.co/urH0qlsP8N— mwy (@mwy) 1629199009.0
@MichaelJCox24 @Reuters at the the Hague.— Solidaries🇨🇺Sans🇵🇸Frontieres (@Solidaries🇨🇺Sans🇵🇸Frontieres) 1629182799.0