People don't want to hear about George W. Bush's 'deep sadness' about Afghanistan -- and they let him know it

"I do not know when I contracted Covid, but some of my family and I did test positive for it at the end of last week after I came home from Madison," Jacque told the newspaper in a text message.

Jacque has adamantly opposed vaccine mandates and authored legislation prohibiting government officials or business owners from requiring proof of vaccination, and he also opposed the statewide mask mandate.

The legislator took part in two committee hearings Wednesday at the Wisconsin State Capitol, where he testified without a mask during at least one crowded hearing where many attendees went without face coverings.

"I do not believe any of my staff or close contacts are experiencing symptoms," Jacque said.

Jacque told the newspaper that he had "personally reached out" to his close contacts about his positive test, but Democratic state Sen. LaTonya Johnson said she had not been notified of her possible exposure through official channels.

The legislator said he was largely asymptomatic and felt only fatigue, which he'd already been experiencing with a new baby in his family, and did not say whether he had been vaccinated against the coronavirus.