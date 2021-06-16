WATCH: Osama bin Laden's niece protests Biden-Putin summit with 'Trump won' boat parade
The Recount

Osama bin Laden's niece protested the Joe Biden-Vladimir Putin summit by waving a "Trump won" flag.

The infamous 9/11 mastermind's niece, Noor bin Laden, stood on board a boat on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, waving the banner with other Donald Trump supporters, reported The Recount.

She has been open in the past about backing the twice-impeached one-term president.