WATCH: Osama bin Laden's niece protests Biden-Putin summit with 'Trump won' boat parade

The Recount
Osama bin Laden's niece protested the Joe Biden-Vladimir Putin summit by waving a "Trump won" flag.
The infamous 9/11 mastermind's niece, Noor bin Laden, stood on board a boat on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, waving the banner with other Donald Trump supporters, reported The Recount.
She has been open in the past about backing the twice-impeached one-term president.
