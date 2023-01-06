Alex Jones' attorney has law license suspended after Sandy Hook misconduct
Alex Jones (Photo via Shutterstock)

According to a report from NBC Connecticut, one of the attorneys for Infowars founder Alex Jones has his law license suspended for six months for what a judge called a lack of "fundamental fairness and decency," while defending his controversial client.

At issue, as attorney Norm Pattis plans to appeal the ruling, was his public release of private files related to the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 that left 26 dead as well as their attacker.

According to the report, Pattis "allegedly released unauthorized Sandy Hook files. The files released include the personal medical records of several Sandy Hook families during the Connecticut defamation case."

That, in turn, led Judge Barbara Bellis to order the suspension in a ruling on Thursday.

IN OTHER NEWS: WSJ demands answers after Black journalist is handcuffed and detained in Phoenix

According to Bellis, "We cannot expect our system of justice or our attorneys to be perfect but we can expect fundamental fairness and decency. There was no fairness or decency in the treatment of the plaintiffs' most sensitive and personal information, and no excuse for the respondent's misconduct."

The report notes that the judge was agreeing with a Disciplinary Counsel report that recommended pulling his license.

Pattis reportedly acknowledged that he is aware of the suspension while currently in Washington D.C. for a Proud Boys insurrection case.

You can read more here.

Guns SmartNews