Dem blasts 'insane' GOP bill that would authorize 'deadly force' to stop abortions in North Carolina
A Democratic state senator from North Carolina this week shined a light on a bill proposed by his Republican colleagues that he described as "completely insane" because it would authorize using "deadly force" to stop people in the state from getting abortions.

In a video posted on his social media accounts, North Carolina State Sen. Jeff Jackson drew attention to North Carolina House Bill 158, a piece of legislation drafted last year that extends the rights of personhood to fetuses and says that "any person who willfully seeks to destroy the life of another person, by any means, at any stage of life, or succeeds in doing so, shall be held accountable for attempted murder or for first degree murder, respectively."

The bill goes on toe say that "any person has the right to defend his or her own life or the life of another person, even by the use of deadly force if necessary, from willful destruction by another person," which implies that any citizen would have the right to kill a doctor performing an abortion or a woman taking an abortion pill.

In his video, Jackson comments that the bill makes it legal to "kill a doctor or a nurse or anyone involved" in the process of terminating a pregnancy.

Jackson said, however, that it was unlikely that this bill in its current form would pass, although he did predict Republicans in the state would push for a total abortion ban next year in the wake of the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

As the Charlotte Observer further notes, the bill authorizing "deadly force" to stop abortions has received "little support" and has been stuck in committee since first being advanced last year.

