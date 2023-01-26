Republican staffer resigns from North Carolina legislature after white supremacist comments surface

The Charlotte Observer is reporting that a policy staffer from the House Speaker's office has resigned after appearing on a "pro-white" radio show called "The Political Cesspool."

An anonymous tip with records was sent to reporters about staffer Carlton Huffman, who was working for North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore.

The show's website boasts an "unapologetically pro-White viewpoint" that aims "to revive the White birthrate above replacement level fertility and beyond to grow the percentage of Whites in the world relative to other races."

He was a contributor author and guest, said the Observer and appeared throughout the 2010s. He has ranted about "over 150 years of attempted cultural genocide" that the South has managed to resist. He ranted against the integration of the University of Mississippi as "a very long fall from grace."

WRAL reported that Huffman was part of the Council of Conservative Citizens, which is a pro-segregation group labeled by the Southern Poverty Law Center as "a crudely white supremacist group" and "a modern reincarnation of the old White Citizens Councils, which were formed in the 1950s and 1960s to battle school desegregation in the South."

Speaking to WRAL, Huffman said he regretted the past actions.

"Those views that I expressed represent a time in my life that I am not proud of. Views that I have shifted from, that I disavow," he said.

Read the full report at The Charlotte Observer.