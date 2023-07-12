North Korea fires long-range missile ahead of South Korea, Japan meeting

By Josh Smith and Kantaro Komiya SEOUL/TOKYO (Reuters) - North Korea conducted a missile test with its longest ever flight time off its east coast on Wednesday, as leaders of South Korea and Japan were set to meet on the sidelines of a NATO summit to discuss threats including the nuclear-armed North. The launch came after heated complaints from North Korea in recent days, accusing American spy planes of violating airspace in its economic zones, condemning a recent visit to South Korea by an American nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine, and promising to take steps in reaction. The missile ...