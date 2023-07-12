North Korea fires long-range missile ahead of South Korea, Japan meeting

"We as a country are trying to legislate away people's full humanity," Rapinoe said. "It's particularly frustrating when women's sports is weaponized. Oh, now we care about fairness? Now we care about women's sports? That's total bullsh-t. And show me all the trans people who are nefariously taking advantage of being trans in sports. It's just not happening."

Watters was bothered by Rapinoe's statement and complained about it to his colleague Dana Perino.

"So I guess there's no problem in the shower, but she wouldn't be okay if a guy took her spot on the team and she rode the pine. She would never be okay with that. She doesn't wanna shower with men. She would not be okay with that," Watters said. "Notice how, Dana, it's only men trying to compete against women in sports, right? It's not women trying to play men's sports. It's men trying to play women's sports."

Watters then declared, without citing any sources, that "some people have told me that I have actually done more for women's sports than Meg Rapinoe has done, that maybe she's a traitor in the war on women and I have fought valiantly in that war, obviously on the women's side. And that's not me saying that, and I actually disagree with that. I'm just saying it's something that's being said."

Watters also asserted of Rapinoe that "women have also told me because — she's a lesbian, I believe. Is that true? — that she may have a different feeling about the trans issue than straight women, that she feels an allyship. Am I using allyship correctly?" Watters wondered.

"I've never heard the word, but I guess so," Perino replied.

"And I respect that opinion. And I respect the fact that she's done great things for the United States on the field. She's a great leader, but this opinion is destructive," Watters contended. "It is destroying women's sports. And as someone that's been an advocate for women as she has financially, she should understand that better than anybody."