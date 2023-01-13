Trump Organization investigation will continue: Manhattan district attorney

As the legal heat continues to get turned up on former President Donald Trump and his variety of business interests, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has confirmed with CNN that the investigation into Trump's Manhattan-based businesses will go on.

Trump and his associates were hoping that there would not be any additional investigations after the organization was fined $1.6 million for tax fraud, the highest fine available by the state of New York.

"[The investigation] will go as long as the facts and the law require," Bragg said in the CNN interview. "But as I said today, we ended a very important chapter. So, a good part of the year was focused on this very, very consequential chapter and now we move on to the next chapter."

The confidence behind Bragg's statement is because the tax fraud conviction is the closest to Trump that authorities have been able to get regarding his questionable financial practices and organizational structures. Trump's companies were convicted of a total of 17 felonies including falsifying business records along with the tax fraud charge.

CNN has reported that prosecutors are also looking at the possibility that insurance fraud was committed after a close review of the Trump Organization's financial disclosures. Additional CNN reporting has noted that prosecutors are still looking into the organization's hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

"The most important thing to me is the integrity of our ongoing investigation," Bragg said during his CNN interview. "I know there is so much in the public domain, but as to what's ongoing and not in the public domain, it is going to remain so until we are able to speak at the close of our investigation."