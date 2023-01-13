'Absurd': Judge slaps down Trump's latest attempt to toss E. Jean Carroll lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump just got slapped down in court -- again.

Bloomberg reports that Trump's latest attempt to end E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit against him got tossed out by a judge who called the logic behind the former president's challenge "absurd."

Trump's attorneys had tried to argue that the law Carroll was using to sue him, called the New York Adult Survivors Act, was unconstitutional on the grounds that it supposedly denied him due process under the law.

As Bloomberg describes it, the law "temporarily lifts the statute of limitations on sexual-assault claims," which is what allowed Carroll to use it to sue Trump decades after he allegedly raped her in a department store.

However, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan shot down the notion that Trump's fundamental rights were being violated under the law, and he also trashed claims that the state legislature failed to properly identify a specific injustice in its passage of the New York Adult Survivors Act.

"To suggest that the ASA violates the state Due Process Clause because the legislature supposedly did not describe that injustice to the defendant’s entire satisfaction in a particular paragraph of a particular type of legislative document – itself a dubious premise – is absurd,” wrote Kaplan.

Roberta Kaplan, the attorney representing Carroll, expressed satisfaction with the judge's ruling.

“We are pleased though not surprised that Judge Kaplan denied Donald Trump’s motion to dismiss and upheld the constitutionality of New York’s Adult Survivors Act,” she said. “We look forward to trial in April.”