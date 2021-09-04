'I was too damn stubborn': Unvaccinated Georgia man leaves message for friends before Covid death

According to a report from WSB-TV, a 33-year-old man who chose not to be vaccinated left a message for his friends before succumbing to COVID-19 after three weeks in the hospital.

Kevin McKenzie, of Senoia, Georgia passed away on September 2nd, but before he succumbed to Covid-related pneumonia he posted a message to his friends to please get vaccinated.

According to the report, "On Aug. 24, McKenzie posted a photo from his hospital room, saying that he appreciated prayers but he needed something else from his friends and family."

"Yes, there is something I want everyone to do for me that I was too damn stubborn to do, and that's if you haven't yet done so, go get your COVID vaccine," McKenzie wrote before adding, "Trust me you don't want to be where I a now and as soon as I get over this I'll be getting my vaccine."

McKenzie also admitted that when he entered the hospital, multiple doctors told him the patients they were seeing were also not vaccinated.

In a statement his fiance, Lori Minatree, wrote, "He won't even know how his story saved so many lives because the amount of people who are getting vaccinated after hearing his battle! He was just 33 years old and had his whole life ahead of him."

