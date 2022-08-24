Busted: Proud Boy photographed working at Miami polling station

On Wednesday, the Miami New Times reported that a member of the extremist group the Proud Boys was seen acting as a poll worker in Miami during Florida's primary elections this week.
"According to a photo posted online by the Twitter account Miami Against Fascism (@MIAAgainstFash), purported Proud Boy member Nowell Salgueiro was one of the many workers who helped voters across Miami-Dade on Florida's primary election day," reported Alex DeLuca. "An image shows him sporting a polling sticker on his plaid button-up shirt with his first name and the word 'clerk' scribbled in black Sharpie, posing next to a box labeled 'official elections material.'"
Miami Against Fascism flagged an Instagram post from the Miami chapter of the far-right organization Moms for Liberty, which has been trying to take over school boards around the country, cheering on Salgueiro's involvement in counting votes: "So proud of my brother from another mother who is managing one of the voting locations assuring there is election integrity. Lets go!!"
The Proud Boys are a self-described "Western Chauvinist" group with ties to white supremacists and notorious for their street brawling against political opponents. Several of its members participated in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and have been charged with seditious conspiracy.
According to the report, Miami-Dade County is aware of Salgueiro's alleged Proud Boys ties — but elections deputy supervisor Suzy Trutie says there's nothing prohibiting him from working elections.
"According to Trutie, the requirements to serve as a poll worker include being respectful of all voters, remaining nonpartisan while at the polls, being able to read and write the English language, and being a registered or pre-registered voter in Miami-Dade County. Polling clerks are tasked with supervising the election board, completing required paperwork before the polls open and after they close, and reporting 'specified supplies' to the collection center after the polls close," said the report. "'All poll workers attest to remain unbiased, nonpartisan, respectful and professional while performing assigned election duties,' Trutie wrote. 'Miami-Dade County does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender, orientation, age, disability, religious or political beliefs.'"
