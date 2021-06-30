NSA schools Fox News host Tucker Carlson for his lie they're spying on him: It's not what we do

Fox News host Tucker Carlson was flattened by the National Security Agency (NSA) in a statement Tuesday night, calling it a lie that he has been under investigation in some kind of government plot to end his show.

"On June 28, 2021, Tucker Carlson alleged that the National Security Agency has been 'monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air.' This allegation is untrue. Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plants to try to take his program off the air," said the NSA in a statement.

"NSA has a foreign intelligence mission. We target foreign powers to generate insights on foreign activities that could harm the United States. With limited exceptions (e.g. emergency), NSA may not target a US Citizen without a court order that explicitly authorizes the targeting."

If Tucker Carlson was under investigation and his communications were being monitored, it would likely be the FBI doing it. While it might seem absurd, Carlson's name was invoked by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) during an interview. Gaetz recalled Carlson meeting a young woman and having dinner with her. It was the same woman that is alleged to be underage and that Gaetz is accused of paying for sex. Gaetz denies all of the accusations.

Other than that, under the umbrella of the Department of Justice, the FBI doesn't seek to bring down specific television shows that they don't enjoy.

Lawyers for Fox New have argued in the past that no person can reasonably believe anything Tucker Carlson says on his show.

See the full NSA statement below:



