NY Catholic school sued by family of Black girl who say it ignored racist bullying

A New York City school is being sued by the family of an 11-year-old former student who says the school allowed a racist environment to fester and kicked the girl out after she reported that she was being racially bullied, the Daily Beast reported.
The lawsuit was filed Wednesday against Our Lady Queen of Peace School on Staten Island and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York on behalf of the girl, identified as “J.V.,” and her mother, identified as “L.V.”
“There has [been] ongoing bullying against [J.V.]. …This group of children…have relentlessly been calling [J.V.] ‘fat’ ‘dumb’ ‘ugly’ ‘n-----’ mostly during lunch time, and making lies against her to get her in trouble,” L.V. complained in an October email to school officials, according to the lawsuit. “[J.V.] came home in tears. This is simply unacceptable, and I am asking it be immediately addressed from [reoccurring].”
The suit alleged that J.V. was enrolled at the school in September 2022. Within in a month, she was bullied by students who made fun of her hair and skin color, stole her things, assaulted her, hid her lunch because she was “too fat,” and made monkey and elephant noises. Another student allegedly told her that a group of parents shared messages calling her “fat and ugly and a black ghetto.”
IN OTHER NEWS: Trump attorney under pressure to testify as special counsel zeros in on a specific phone call
“In retaliation for LV’s complaints of discrimination, Principal O’Connor suddenly informed LV on November 21, 2022, via telephone, that JV was immediately disenrolled from Our Lady Queen of Peace School,” the lawsuit states.
The school claims she falsified her enrollment application by omitting that she was evaluated by the New York City’s Department of Education Committee on Special Education for learning disabilities.
“There was a complete and total lack of response to this very grave situation, which endangered JV’s well-being,” the lawsuit reads. “As a result of this bullying and discrimination, which Defendants allowed to continue unabated, and the retaliatory disenrollment, JV has suffered significant psychological harm.”
Read the full report over at the Daily Beast.