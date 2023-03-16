Trump attorney under pressure to testify as special counsel zeros in on a specific phone call

An attorney for former President Donald Trump is in the crosshairs of special counsel Jack Smith in the classified documents investigation, ABC News reported on Thursday.
Evan Corcoran’s testimony is sought in connection with a phone call prosecutors allege he had with Trump as investigators were seeking evidence over possible obstruction of the government’s efforts to secure classified documents the former president took with him when he left the White House, sources told the news outlet.
Smith is pushing for a federal judge to waive attorney-client privilege and compel Corcoran to testify about the call prosecutors allege occurred June 24, 2022, the report said.
Prosecutors allege the call was made the same day a subpoena was issued to the Trump Organization seeking surveillance footage from Mar-a-Lago.
Authorities at the time suspected Trump was holding on to classified materials despite one of his attorneys in a sworn statement telling authorities that Trump had complied with a previous subpoena seeking additional documents in the former president’s possession.
A Trump spokesperson issued a statement denying wrongdoing and blaming the probe on an effort by Democrats to weaponize the Justice Department against the former president.
"President Trump has done nothing wrong," the statement said.
"Radical Democrats continue to weaponize the justice system against President Trump, including in their attempts to demolish our Constitution by stripping away President Trump's right to counsel, because they know that he will win back the White House, as he leads both Republicans and Democrats by wide margins. President Trump will not be deterred and will always continue to fight for the American people."