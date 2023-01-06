NY GOP already looking for replacements for Santos
George Santos, R-N.Y., at a conference in Las Vegas last month. (Wade Vandervort/AFP)

The Republican Party in New York is staring reality in the face as they are already looking for replacements for Representative-elect George Santos, who has not even been sworn in yet as a Congressman.

Santos is under heavy scrutiny for a plethora of lies he has told about his personal, professional and social backgrounds.

In a Washington Times story, an unnamed Republican official with access to the situation said, "The wheels are already spinning," they continued. "People are getting ready to start primaries."

The unnamed Republican official said the list of possible candidates to replace Santos includes Assemblyman Mike Durso, former Assemblyman Mike LiPetri and Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips.

SmartNews