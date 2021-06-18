Giuliani endorses for NYC mayor — but his favorite Democrat says Rudy's support is 'sabotage': report
Rudy Giuliani -- CNN screenshot

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has become so toxic since his days as "America's Mayor" that his endorsement was rejected on Friday.

CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer asked Giuliani, who is backing Republican Curtis Sliwa, which Democratic he preferred.

"New York being a heavily Democratic town, who do you think is the best candidate in the Democratic field?" Kramer asked.

"I have to say, with tremendous reluctance because there are so many negatives there, that at least [Eric] Adams talks about reducing crime," Giuliani said. "I'm going to vote for Curtis. I'm a Republican, and if I had to, there's no question that Adams gives us some hope that he can be practical once elected."

But Adams rejected the endorsement.

"I don't — don't with capital D, O, N, apostrophe, T — need Giuliani's endorsement and don't want it, his endorsement," Adams said. "One of the ways you sabotage a campaign is that you come out and endorse the opponent that you don't want to win."

Adams is facing Maya Wiley, Kathryn Garcia, Andrew Yang and Scott Stringer among others in Tuesday's Democratic Party primary.

Watch: