NYC officials to beef up security around Manhattan courthouse in anticipation of Trump indictment

Local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies are beefing up security in anticipation of a possible indictment against former President Donald Trump that could come as early as next week, NBC Boston reported.

Officials say security measures are being considered in and around the Manhattan Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street in case Trump is charged in connection with an alleged hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The $130,000 payment was made in 2016 to Daniels by way of Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen. It's alleged that the payment was made in order to have Daniels keep quiet about the affair so it wouldn't taint Trump's campaign in the run up to the 2016 election and hurt his chances of winning.

As NBC Boston points out, Trump and his lawyers claim he was extorted into paying the money to Daniels and was actually the victim in the ordeal.

"Friday’s developments come two days after Daniels’ attorneys said she met with prosecutors regarding the case and said she would testify. Cohen spent hours testifying before the grand jury over two days earlier this week. He emerged Wednesday from his second day of testimony saying he would continue to cooperate with prosecutors and provide them any information 'that they need,'" NBC Boston's report stated.