Trump reassures U.S. farmers that it's okay to not love their kids in bizarre video
Donald Trump addresses crowd in Sioux City, Iowa in 2016. (Shutterstock.com)

Former President Donald Trump on Friday released a bizarre new campaign video in which he told American farmers that it was okay to not love their children.

At the start of the video, Trump boasted about his administration's actions on behalf of American farmers that included "saving" ethanol and eliminating the inheritance tax for family farms.

He then told the farmers that eliminating the inheritance tax would allow them to leave their farms to their children tax free.

"I got rid of the death tax on farms so that when you do pass away, on the assumption that you love your children, you can leave it to them and they won't have to pay tax," he said. "But if you don't love your children so much, and there are some people that don't, and maybe deservedly so, it won't matter, because frankly you won't have to leave them anything."

Trump concluded his video by saying, "Thank you very much, have fun!"

Trump's video aimed at farmers comes as he has his eyes on winning Iowa, which will be the first major contest in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Watch the video below or at this link.



