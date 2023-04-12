NYPD employee sues her cop supervisor for sexually assaulting her and threatening her life: report

An employee of the New York Police Department said her boss-turned-boyfriend sexually assaulted her and tried to get her to participate in threesomes, then threatened to throw her in front of a train if she revealed their relationship, the New York Post reported.

Ammy Ventura, who is a civilian employee within the department, started dating her cop supervisor Widler Lucas in 2021, believing he was divorced, but they broke up a few months later after she started seeing a different side to him.

"For example, the pair had a date — where the officer taught her to shoot at a shooting range — May 22, 2021, and as Lucas was driving Ventura home, he “insisted” she give him oral sex and became angry, yelling, “Shut the f–k up!” when she refused, the court documents claim," the Post's report states.

Right before they split, Lucas also invited Ventura on a trip to the Dominican Republic, where she discovered – after they landed – that he had brought three other women on the getaway and proceeded to largely ignore Ventura, the filing alleges."

After they broke up, Lucas continued to flirt with Ventura at work, At one point in 2022, he grabbed her by the hair and pulled her behind his desk, forcing her to give him oral sex while his office door was still open. Ventura said she felt “paralyzed and completely powerless to stop the violent attack,” her suit alleges.

Around the end of 2022, Lucas allegedly threatened Ventura, telling her, “I’ll f---ing kill you” and threatening to “push [her] in front of a train," according to the suit. He also told her to delete all evidence of their relationship from their phone, which she did out of "fear for her life."

“As a single mother, [Ventura] lives in constant fear of her financial situation deteriorating as a result of Defendant Lucas’ threats that he could terminate her employment given his position,” the suit charges.

Ventura is suing Lucas and the city for unspecified damages under claims of sexual harassment and discrimination.

When the Post reached out to Lucas, he said, "I have no idea what you’re talking about,” and hung up the phone.

Read the full report over at the New York Post.