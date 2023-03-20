Watch: NYPD secures NYC courthouse ahead of possible Trump arrest
CNN/screen grab

The New York Police Department (NYPD) was seen securing a courthouse in New York City after former President Donald Trump said that he would be arrested this week and called for protests.

In a post to his Truth Social platform Saturday morning, Trump called for protests and to "TAKE OUR NATION BACK!" if he is arrested.

On Monday, CNN aired a video of New York City police officers installing security cameras.

"And speaking of that, you know, we have this video that we just got moments ago," CNN host Kaitlan Collins announced. "This is the New York Police Department. They're installing security cameras on light posts that is outside the Manhattan criminal courthouse."

The New York Times reported that officials in New York City have been in talks about the possible indictment.

According to the Times, "And on Sunday, more than a dozen senior Police Department officials and two of the mayor's top public safety aides held a virtual meeting to discuss security, staffing, and contingency plans in the event of any protests, one person with knowledge of the meeting said."

Watch the video below or at this link.

2020 Election Media Trump News SmartNews Video