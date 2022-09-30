Oakland school allegedly texted parents not to cooperate with police investigation of shooting that injured 6

A shooting involving multiple gunmen at a school campus in Oakland, California, injured six adults this Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses told police a car pulled up to the King Estates complex of schools, shared by Rudsdale Newcomer and Bay Area Technology School (BayTech) at 8210 Fontaine St. in the city's Oak Knoll/Golf Links neighborhood, and three gunmen got out and opened fire before driving off.

Now, according to ABC7, law enforcement say school officials have sent text messages to shooting victims, instructing them not to cooperate with police. "We're hearing it's a pattern, and some parents at the school are worried that a lack of action by school officials after previous incidents may have led to this escalation in violence," ABC7's report stated.

Oakland Unified School District spokesman John Sasaki is denying the witness' claims. But according to former Oakland City Council President Ignacio De La Fuente, Rudsdale school officials have a history of failing to protect students.

"If you remember, the school district used to have their own police, then OPD was serving some of the schools with campuses, they actually threw him out because they didn't want uniformed police officers on their campuses, these things happen because we allow them to happen," said De La Fuente.

Just weeks ago, a student was stabbed and pistol-whipped and a gun was discovered at school, and yet "the school district did nothing about it," said BayTech parent Mario Juarez.

Police confirmed the stabbing incident and said Rudsdale obstructed the investigation. School officials recovered the gun used in the attack and kept it from police for hours until later turning it over in a zip lock bag. Sources also say the school would not let police perform follow-up interviews with students because, as school officials said, "They had it under control."

"After the shooting on Wednesday, Rudsdale High School did not tell any student not to cooperate with police," Sasaki told ABC7. "With regard to your question about the incident last month, our school staff at Rudsdale and other schools do not obstruct police investigations. Furthermore, any question about how the Wednesday shooting might have been avoided is pure speculation, and in this instance, the suggestion that OUSD prevented police from doing their jobs is false and inflammatory."