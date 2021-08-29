'Don't be fooled': OAN tells Americans in Kabul to ignore terror warnings and 'get to the airport now'

OAN host Christina Bobb advised Americans over the weekend to ignore the U.S. government's warning about terrorist threats in Kabul.

The U.S. State Department has urged all Americans to leave the vicinity of the airport in Kabul due to ongoing terrorist threats. Last week, 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members were killed in terrorist attacks near the airport.

"Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so," a U.S. government security alert stated last week.

But in a segment titled "Don't Be Fooled" on OAN, Bobb said that Americans should not wait to be contacted by the U.S. government for safe transportation to the airport.

"They should be telling Americans who want to leave to do everything they can to get to the airport now," Bobb said. "Get to the Kabul airport before August 31st and make sure you're inside the compound before the military leaves. Not once have I heard any sense of urgency coming from this administration actually giving good advice to Americans on the ground."

"The truth is, get to the airport now," she added. "Don't wait for anyone to call you or a text from [White House Press Secretary] Jen Psaki. Get to the airport."

Watch the video below from OAN.