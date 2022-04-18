Newly revealed Oath Keepers texts show organization of security details for Roger Stone and Mike Flynn

Newly revealed text messages among member of the Oath Keepers militia show that they discussed organizing security details for top Trump allies including Roger Stone and former national security adviser Mike Flynn.

As flagged by Politico's Kyle Cheney, the Oath Keepers talked on New Year's Day 2021 about providing Stone with security as he made his way to Washington D.C. for the ill-fated "Stop the Steal" rally that would precede the deadly Capitol riots.

A text sent by Oath Keeper's leader Stewart Rhodes, meanwhile, discussed Flynn's status and whether he had a security detail for various "Stop the Steal" events he was planning to attend.

Rhodes also mentioned teaming up with the right-wing First Amendment Praetorian militia in the past to provide security for Flynn.

In addition to all this, the texts show Rhodes talking about possibly providing security details to "Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander and to InfoWars founder Alex Jones, who were also heading to the Capitol in a bid to block the election from being certified.

Several members of the Oath Keepers have been indicted on seditious conspiracy charges, which is by far the most serious charge leveled so far against January 6th defendants.

Read all the texts at this link (PDF).

