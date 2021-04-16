Founding member of Oath Keepers set to flip on other Jan 6 defendants as part of plea deal: report
Trump rioters in the U.S. Capitol.

A self-described founding member of the Oath Keepers militia is getting ready to plead guilty for his role in the January 6th Capitol riots -- and then very likely cooperate in cases against his fellow rioters.

The Washington Post reports that longtime Oath Keeper Jon Ryan Schaffer has agreed to plead guilty and work with prosecutors against others implicated in the January 6th riots that left five people dead.

Schaffer, who prior to joining the Oath Keepers was best known as a heavy metal guitarist, will be the first defendant arrested as part of the January 6th insurrection to flip on his fellow rioters.

As part of the deal, Schaffer will plead guilty to two of the six charges leveled against him by prosecutors: Obstructing an official proceeding of Congress and trespassing on restricted Capitol grounds armed with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

According to Politico, Schaffer "was seen on camera deploying chemical spray at officers" during the January 6th riots.