Jan. 6 probe moving in ‘politically explosive’ new direction after Oath Keepers busted: Former CIA officer

The Department of Justice's unsealing of seditious conspiracy charges against members of the Oath Keepers has provided the House select committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol with a roadmap for future inquiry, a former CIA agent explained on CNN on Friday.

CNN's John Berman and Brianna Keilar interviewed CNN counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd on Friday morning.

"You know, Phil, you have been an investigator before," Berman said. "You have been in the trenches here. What's the evidence that jumps out at you?"

"The time involved in preparations for this, the fact that there are — the amount of weapons acquired in advance, the fact that people are using specific language that indicates this they were coordinating," he replied. "They're not just talking about breaking a window in the Capitol. They're talking about civil war in America."

"And Phil, one thing is important to note here: inside this indictment there is no — as far as I can tell — direct link to the Trump White House or Trump political world," Berman said. "They haven't written that down yet. But does that mean, at this point, investigators aren't looking for that link?"

"No," Mudd replied. "Heck no, they will be looking for that. You have one straight line case, did people gather together with the idea this might be civil war 2.0? Yes. That's a totally different question from the politically explosive question of 'Was there any communication before or after with, for example, a congressional office?' I don't see why you would have to put that in the indictment. But that's why people the January 6th committee want to talk to members of Congress. 'Did you talk to these people? And we would like to see your phone records.' That's why they are going with subpoenas to the Silicon Valley saying we want data."

"This is not done yet, John," Mudd concluded.



