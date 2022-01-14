George Conway explains how Oath Keepers appear to be nailed for Jan 6th seditious conspiracy

George Conway reacted to the most serious charges filed yet in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Oath Keepers co-founder Stewart Rhodes and 10 others were charged with seditious conspiracy for allegedly plotting to disrupt the electoral process and endangering then-vice president Mike Pence, and Conway told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that the charges, which carries a maximum 20-year penalty, were correctly applied.
"It fits this seditious conspiracy statute like a glove," Conway said. "Here's what it says: If two or more persons conspire to overthrow, put down or destroy by force the government of the United States or by force to prevent, hinder or delay the execution of any law of the United States or by force to seize, take or possess any property -- like the Capitol. It fits like a glove."
"They were trying they were trying to delay and stop, hinder -- whatever word you want to use -- the execution of the 12th and 20th amendments of the United States Constitution and the Electoral Count Act of 1887, all of which are designed to guarantee the peaceful of transfer of power. In effect, that's overthrowing the government of the United States because it's overthrowing the Constitution."
