Oath Keeper who attended 'Stop the Steal' rally cleared to run for reelection to Alaska legislature

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that an Alaska state representative outed as a "lifetime member" of the Oath Keepers has been cleared as constitutionally eligible to run for re-election.

"The Alaska Division of Elections said Wednesday that after a review of 24 challenges to state Rep. David Eastman's candidacy, the 'preponderance of evidence supports his eligibility,' the Associated Press reported," according to Allison Quinn.

"Challenges against Eastman were filed in connection with a provision of the state’s constitution that bars from public office anyone who aids or belongs to any group that calls for 'the overthrow by force or violence of the government of the United States or of the State,'" said the report. "Eastman has admitted that he attended the Jan. 6, 2021, rally in Washington, D.C. to protest the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 win in the presidential election, but he said he didn’t take part in the violent riot at the Capitol that ensued."

The Oath Keepers are a far-right paramilitary group consisting mainly of current or retired military or law enforcement. They take an "oath" to never carry out any order from the government that would contradict the group's extreme interpretation of the Constitution. They have been cited as a group that is "radicalizing" military veterans.

Many of them were present at the attack on the Capitol, and have subsequently been charged with seditious conspiracy, including leader Stewart Rhodes.

Reports have also indicated that the Oath Keepers provided security to Trump ally Roger Stone on the day of the Capitol insurrection.