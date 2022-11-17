Oath Keeper Jessica Watkins loses her cool in court and starts shouting about the election: report
Jessica Watkins (Screen Grab)

Oath Keeper Jessica Watkins lost her cool in court Thursday, according to reporters in the room.

Mother Jones reporter Dan Friedman was live tweeting the trial dealing with the crimes surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on Congress. Watkins, an Army veteran from Ohio, has said that the jury is already against her.

Testifying before the court on Wednesday, she described herself as another "idiot."

"At any point did anyone say, 'Now it's time to enter the Capitol? Now it's time to stop the certification," her attorney, Jonathan Crisp, asked.

"No, sir," Watkins said, "I thought the certification was over."

Once inside, however, Watkins said she became more "pissed off" over what she called the stolen election, as well as pain due to broken ribs.

By Thursday, she was asked questions by assistant US Attorney Alexandra Hughes about her experience and her testimony.

"Despite the fact you were charged with obstructing an official proceeding, you never said that you believed there was no official proceeding to obstruct," said Hughes.

That's when Watkins lost her cool talking about her fight with the police.

"I was angry!" she said. "I accepted full responsibility for what happened in this hallway, And I know that opens me up criminal responsibility. I know that I’m gonna get charged [she likely meant convicted] for it. I get it."

When she was pressed on the claim that her violent rhetoric didn't connect to her conduct on Jan. 6, Friedman said that Watkins completely lost her compose and said loudly: "Half this country feels this way still. Half this country still feels disenfranchised by this election! We didn't have a free and fair election!"

Friedman said it seemed like a "disaster" for defense attorneys.

