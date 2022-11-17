'Can we keep it about Hunter Biden?' GOPer refuses to talk about Jan. 6 at press conference

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) pleaded with reporters not to ask questions about Jan. 6 while announcing an investigation into President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Just days after the 2022 midterm elections, House Republicans on the Oversight and Judiciary Committees held a joint press conference to announce their investigations.

At one point, reporters asked if the investigations would include the fallout from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is expected to be the House Judiciary Committee chairman but would not give a straight answer.

"Do you think the Jan. 6 insurrectionists have been wrongly imprisoned?" the reporter wondered.

"I didn't say anything!" Jordan exclaimed. "All I said is we're going to look at the politics of the Justice Department based on the fact that we have had 14 different — actually more than 14 now — whistleblowers come talk to us."

"If we could keep it about Hunter Biden," Comer pleaded. "This is kind of a big deal we think. If we can keep it about Hunter Biden that would be great."

Another reporter pressed about the future of the Jan. 6 Committee.

Comer seemed exasperated.

"I think that's a question for Kevin McCarthy," he said.

