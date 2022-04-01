Lawsuit against Oath Keepers and Proud Boys expands as new Jan. 6 evidence revealed

The attorney general in Washington, D.C., has expanded his lawsuit against some of the Donald Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Karl Racine has added six new defendants, including Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, to his lawsuit against more than 30 individuals connected to the right-wing Oath Keepers and Proud Boys militant groups, reported Politico.

“Over the last few months, we have learned more about the horrors of January 6 — including more about how the leaders of the two groups behind the attack urged members to use violence to overturn the outcome of a lawful presidential election,” Racine said in a statement. “We are seeking justice for the District, our democracy, and the brave law enforcement officers who risked their lives that day.”

Racine also added Oath Keepers members Edward Vallejo, Joseph Hackett, David Moerschel and Brian Ulrich, as well as Proud Boys member Matthew Greene, who recently pleaded guilty to his role in the riot and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

READ: Judge's 'outrage leaps off the page' in scathing ruling against Trump and Eastman

The new defendants reflect newly uncovered evidence against members of both groups, including seditious conspiracy charges against Rhodes and other members of the Oath Keepers group he co-founded.

The suit is among a handful of major efforts to seek damages related to the Jan. 6 riot from some of the most prominent participants, including Trump, who was sued by several Capitol police officers and some members of Congress.

U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta recently ruled that Trump could face civil liability for his actions on that day.