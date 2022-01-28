'If anything is seditious conspiracy, this is it': Inside the 'strong' case against the Oath Keepers

Federal prosecutors have a forceful case against the ten alleged Oath Keepers members charged with seditious conspiracy for their alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"The charges are significant because they allege that the January 6 attack went beyond disorderly conduct and assaults on law enforcement, instead constituting an organized and violent attempt to stop the democratic transfer of power," the Guardian reported Friday. "But unlike some previous uses of seditious conspiracy, many experts say the case against the Oath Keepers is strong."

Reporter Nick Robins-Early interviewed Joshua Braver, an assistant professor of law at the University of Wisconsin.

“This case is different. This case is a plan that was executed and the federal government is on much stronger grounds,” Braver said. “If anything is seditious conspiracy, this is it.”

Seditious conspiracy charges can result in 20 years in prison upon conviction.

"The case against Rhodes and the Oath Keepers is more straightforward than past seditious conspiracy charges against the far right, experts say, both because there appears to be extensive evidence of planning prior to the Capitol attack and because numerous members took tangible actions to breach the Capitol," the Guardian reported. "There are now over 700 people charged with crimes related to the insurrection, but the majority of those cases have involved less complex charges that don’t require proving the type of coordination and planning that seditious conspiracy indictments involve."

Read the full report.