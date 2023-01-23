Four more Oath Keepers found guilty of seditious conspiracy
A member of the Oath Keepers looks on as supporters of Donald Trump attend a rally protesting the 2020 election results in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. - Bryan Smith/Zuma Press/TNS

Four more members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia have been found guilty on seditious conspiracy charges for their roles in trying to block the peaceful transfer of power during the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.

Politico's Kyle Cheney reports that Oath Keepers Ed Vallejo, Roberto Minuta, Joseph Hackett and David Moerschel were all found guilty on Monday in a verdict that significantly improves the United States Department of Justice's record in prosecuting seditious conspiracy cases.

As Cheney notes, in a previous trial many Oath Keepers were found not guilty of the charge, although the government did secure seditious conspiracy convictions of leaders Stewart Rhodes and Kelly Meggs.

In addition to the seditious conspiracy charges, the Oath Keepers were also found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct an official act of Congress and conspiracy to destroy federal property.

This guilty verdict comes at the same time that members of the Proud Boys, a right-wing gang, are also on trial for their role in fomenting the deadly riots at the Capitol that forced lawmakers and their staffs to flee for their lives.

Although the government has prosecuted other Capitol rioters are lesser charges such as illegally parading in a restricted area or assaulting police officers, so far only members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers have faced the far more serious charge of seditious conspiracy, which has required prosecutors to show proof of a premeditated plot to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power with the goal of keeping former President Donald Trump in the White House.

