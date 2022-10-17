Prosecutors unveil sexually explicit messages between Oath Keepers founder and his lawyer
Stewart Rhodes (Photo by Nicholas Kamm for AFP)

Prosecutors on Monday unveiled sexually explicit messages sent between Oath Keepers militia founder Stewart Rhodes and his attorney, Kellye SoRelle, who has herself been hit with conspiracy charges for her role in the deadly January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.

As reported by Politico's Kyle Cheney, prosecutors showed jurors the text messages to demonstrate how the relationship between Rhodes and SoRelle went beyond attorney-client.

"Speaking of f*cking… if you need some come on over," Rhodes wrote to SoRelle in one text message in early January 2021, just days before the Capitol riots.

After SoRelle replied that she couldn't come over at the moment, Rhodes replied that he'd have to "drag you into bed later."

"That’s how I know you're trouble," SoRelle wrote back. "You’re too good at what you do. Whole bad boy thing. I am a damn moth to a [flame emoji]."

SoRelle earlier this year was charged by a grand jury with conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of justice and misdemeanor entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Unlike Rhodes, however, SoRelle does not face seditious conspiracy charges.

