Jury sees texts where Oath Keepers discuss Nancy Pelosi's 'head rolling down the front steps' at Capitol

Jurors in the Oath Keepers trial on Tuesday learned about disturbingly violent text messages sent by members of the pro-Trump militia that were directed at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

As Law & Crime News reporter Adam Klasfeld recounts, jurors were shown a series of text messages in which Oath Keeper Kelly Meggs told an associate named Bob Baker about storming into the Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

"We busted in," Meggs wrote to Baker in one message.

Baker replied that he was "hoping to see Nancy's [Pelosi] head rolling down the front steps" of the building.

Meggs replied that he and his fellow Oath Keepers "looked for" her but she had been evacuated by that time.

Pelosi was the focus of many Capitol rioters after they broke into the building and sent lawmakers fleeing for their lives.

Late last week, a man named David DePape allegedly broke into Nancy Pelosi's house in San Francisco and demanded to know her whereabouts before he assaulted her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer.

Subsequent revelations have shown that DePape frequently parroted conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and the Capitol riots on his personal blog.