DOJ can 'tie a line' to an obstruction of justice charge after new Mar-a-Lago bombshell: legal expert

On Wednesday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," civil rights attorney Charles Coleman reacted to the bombshell reporting from The Washington Post that a Trump Organization employee told the FBI the Mar-a-Lago classified document stash was moved on the orders of former President Donald Trump himself.

According to Coleman, this piece of evidence is a critical point that will allow federal prosecutors to make an obstruction of justice charge against the former president.

"Another little piece of this reporting ... the FBI uncovered evidence that the response to the grand jury subpoena was incomplete that Trump gave in, and that additional classified documents likely remained at Mar-a-Lago and has been taken to obstruct the investigation," said anchor Joy Reid. "Looked like some of the additional evidence uncovered were photos, like security camera photos, showing them moving the specific documents. So if this employee, whoever they are, at first said they didn't do it and then additional information was uncovered including security camera footage showing it happening, could this employee be cooperating in lieu of potentially being in some legal trouble?"

"Joy, I think that's a pretty accurate assertion in terms of what may be driving this particular employee," said Coleman. "I think for those watching, it's important to understand the most significant aspect of what we are learning is the timing of this. Because this is after the subpoena has already been issued."

"So it is a clear obstruction to an investigation which you have now been given information was taking place, and you have now tied a knot or tied a line directly to Donald Trump in terms of his instructions around moving these documents.," said Coleman. "So that timeline is critical in assessing the fact that this likely is the clearest line to an obstruction of justice charge that we've seen thus far."



All of this comes as the Justice Department has moved to appeal a Trump-appointed federal judge's decision requiring that the documents recovered in the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago be reviewed by a special master first. The Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit has already carved roughly 100 documents marked classified out of that review.

Watch below: